World

Hanoi barber offers free Trump, Kim cuts ahead of summit

Hanoi barber offers free Trump, Kim cuts ahead of summit
To Gia Huy, aged nine, after getting a Kim Jong Un haircut. PHOTOS: EPA
Hanoi barber offers free Trump, Kim cuts ahead of summit
A customer showing off his Trump hairstyle. PHOTOS: EPA
Feb 22, 2019 06:00 am

HANOI It is shorn on the sides, thick on top for the Kim Jong Un look, and bright and blonde for the Donald Trump-loving customers. A creative Hanoi barber is offering free cuts ahead of the North Korea-US summit in the Vietnamese capital next week.

Barber Le Tuan Duong has been overrun with customers since word got out about his free dos, a gesture he's offering out of sheer excitement for the Feb 27-28 meeting of the two leaders in Hanoi.

According to him, one style has clearly come out on top.

"Over the past three days, I have made 200 Kim style haircuts, but only five for Trump," he said in his cramped Tuan Duong beauty academy in Hanoi.

He would normally charge the equivalent of S$58 for the Trump dye-job, a steep fee in a city where most haircuts cost only a few dollars.

And no matter that Mr Trump's infamous coif has come under fire, some Hanoians are delighted with that do too.

Thai cops want to prosecute leader of anti-junta party
World

Thai cops seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party

Related Stories

British aide to ex-PM Najib charged with money laundering: Report

Mahathir: I'll wait and see if there's no-confidence vote

Trump: N. Korea must take 'meaningful' steps for sanction relief

"I want the Vietnamese to know more about Trump, through my hairstyle. For me, Trump is an excellent man and that's why I want this hairstyle," a freshly dyed Vuong Bao Nam said. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD