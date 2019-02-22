Hanoi barber offers free Trump, Kim cuts ahead of summit
HANOI It is shorn on the sides, thick on top for the Kim Jong Un look, and bright and blonde for the Donald Trump-loving customers. A creative Hanoi barber is offering free cuts ahead of the North Korea-US summit in the Vietnamese capital next week.
Barber Le Tuan Duong has been overrun with customers since word got out about his free dos, a gesture he's offering out of sheer excitement for the Feb 27-28 meeting of the two leaders in Hanoi.
According to him, one style has clearly come out on top.
"Over the past three days, I have made 200 Kim style haircuts, but only five for Trump," he said in his cramped Tuan Duong beauty academy in Hanoi.
He would normally charge the equivalent of S$58 for the Trump dye-job, a steep fee in a city where most haircuts cost only a few dollars.
And no matter that Mr Trump's infamous coif has come under fire, some Hanoians are delighted with that do too.
"I want the Vietnamese to know more about Trump, through my hairstyle. For me, Trump is an excellent man and that's why I want this hairstyle," a freshly dyed Vuong Bao Nam said. - AFP
