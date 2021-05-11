Hari Raya celebrations and visits out as Malaysia goes into lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR Hari Raya celebrations and visits are "completely prohibited", said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as Malaysia yesterday imposed a nationwide lockdown.

The country is grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases and highly infectious variants that the government said are testing its health system.

The new curbs, Mr Muhyiddin said, will kick in tomorrow, a day before the country celebrates Hari Raya Aidilfitri, and remain until June 7.

"With 37,396 active cases and 1,700 deaths as of May 10 and daily cases exceeding 4,000, Malaysia is facing a third wave that could break into a national crisis.

"Data and science show that gatherings make social distancing difficult, and that large groups in closed spaces are the leading cause of the Covid-19 spread," he said yesterday.

Mr Muhyiddin said the chain of infection can be broken only by enforcing stricter movement control and with the public remaining at home.

All inter-state and inter-district travel will be banned, along with social gatherings, but economic sectors will be allowed to continue, Mr Muhyiddin said, without elaborating.

Not more than 50 people will be allowed inside large mosques for special Eid (Arabic word for festival) prayers.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

Schools and universities will be closed, except for those hosting international exams. Childcare centres and kindergartens will stay open.

Mr Muhyiddin said a three-person limit to private vehicles, taxis and e-hailing vehicles will be enforced.

"Vehicles that are a part of the industrial and economic sectors will have its (number of) passengers limited based on the relevant licences," he said.

He added that employers must enforce a work-from-home order, with no more than 30 per cent of its management in office at any one time.

He reminded Malaysians that the best course of action was to stay at home.

"We flattened the curve during the first and second wave.

"I wish to remind all that the third wave we are currently facing is more fierce and critical.

"We have not won. God willing, we will beat this virus," he said.