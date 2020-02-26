Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault, rape in New York

NEW YORK : Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape in a New York court on Monday and taken off to jail in handcuffs, a victory for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to publicly accuse powerful men of misconduct.

Once one of Hollywood's most influential producers, Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a one-time aspiring actress, in 2013.

Officers helped Weinstein to his feet before leading him away. His lawyer said Weinstein, who had used a walker throughout the trial, was expected to be taken to a medical facility at New York City's Rikers Island jail complex.

A spokesman for Weinstein said later that he was diverted instead to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, which has a unit that provides medical care for jail inmates. He told Reuters he did not know why Weinstein went to Bellevue or how long he would be there.

But a number of news outlets, including Variety, reported that he had complained of chest pains.

After the verdict, Mr Arthur Aidala, Weinstein's lawyer, quoted his client as saying: "I'm innocent. I'm innocent. How can this happen in America?"

His sentencing hearing is set for March 11. The attorney vowed to appeal. Weinstein never testified in his defence. He told reporters during the trial that he had wanted to speak but his lawyers said it was unnecessary because the case against him was weak.

Actress Rose McGowan, who had accused Weinstein of rape, wrote on Twitter: "Today is a powerful day & a huge step forward in our collective healing."

A statement for the #MeToo movement said: "The jury worked with an incredibly narrow and unjust set of laws governing sexual assault, and though he was not convicted on all counts, Harvey Weinstein will have to answer for his crimes."

Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison on the sexual assault conviction. He was also convicted of third degree rape - sexual intercourse without consent - which carries a prison sentence of up to four years.

The jury of seven men and five women acquitted Weinstein on the most serious charge of two counts of predatory sexual assault and first degree rape of Mann. The latter charge carries a potential life sentence.

"The era of impunity for powerful men who rape people is over," said actress Mira Sorvino, one of the more than 80 women who accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon, a founding member of Time's Up, tweeted: "This is just the beginning."

She included a link to a Time's Up website where people could add their names and "pledge to continue this fight".

Weinstein still faces sexual assault charges in California. Dozens of women have also filed civil lawsuits against him.

Actress Rosanna Arquette said Monday's verdict brought hope to victims that their voices would be heard.