Head of US Marines in Darwin caught drink driving

SYDNEY: The head of a contingent of US Marines based in Australia's northern city of Darwin was relieved of his command after police caught him drink driving on a night out, a corps spokesman said yesterday.

There are 1,587 US Marines stationed in the city, strategically located on the coastal doorstep of Indonesia, as part of an annual rotation begun in 2011 in former president Barack Obama's military pivot to the Asia-Pacific region.

Colonel James Schnelle was relieved of his duties last month "due to a loss of trust and confidence", immediately after reporting the incident to superiors, the spokesman, First Lieutenant Jose Uriarte, said.

Col Schnelle had been drinking at an Irish-themed bar on the city's nightclub strip until the early hours of Sept 30 when he was pulled over and breath-tested, Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.

Police found him over the legal alcohol limit, the broadcaster said, and he walked the 3.4km home and informed his superiors.

In court he was fined A$500 (S$490), it added.

The Marine deployment, in a city that has long supported a garrison of thousands of Australian troops, has largely been free of the tension stoked at times in Okinawa, Japan, where soldiers' bad behaviour has been a lightning rod for resentment.