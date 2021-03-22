Heavy rains in Australia’s east bring worst floods in 50 years

A flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales. Television and social media footage showed fast-moving water unmooring houses, engulfing roads, breaking trees and damaging road infrastructure.

MELBOURNE: Heavy rains along Australia's east coast over the weekend have brought the worst flooding in half a century in some areas, the authorities said yesterday, forcing thousands to evacuate and damaging hundreds of houses.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the downpour across the state, Australia's most populous with eight million people, was worse than initially expected, especially for low-lying areas in Sydney's north-west.

"Yesterday, we were hoping it would only be a one-in-20-years event, now it looks like a one-in-50-years event," Ms Berejiklian said at a televised briefing.

People in parts of Sydney's north-west were ordered to flee their houses in the middle of the night as fast-moving waters caused widespread destruction. Ms Berejiklian said another 4,000 people may still be asked to evacuate.

DAMAGE

Emergency services estimate the total number of damaged houses to be "in the hundreds".

Several major roads were closed across the state while many schools called off classes for today.

The flooding comes in stark contrast with the devastating bush fires that struck Australia in late 2019 and early last year, when nearly 7 per cent of state land was scorched.

Flooding risk and evacuation warnings were in place for about 13 areas, including the Hunter Valley, one of Australia's major wine regions.

Several dams, including Warragamba, Sydney's main water supply, spilled over, causing river levels to surge.

Meteorologists said the downpour was to continue yesterday, with some areas expected to get up to 200mm of rain.