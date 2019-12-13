Height not a hurdle in climate fight
An EU summit was at risk of being relocated to another building in Brussels, Belgium, yesterday after Greenpeace activists scaled the planned venue with the intention of staying there as long as possible. The 28 Greenpeace activists scaled the facade of the EU's Europa building - where the heads of state and government were scheduled to meet to discuss climate measures. The team deployed a large banner saying "Climate Emergency" and stayed put holding flares.
