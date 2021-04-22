Hero saves boy from train in India

An Indian railway worker has been hailed a hero after he sprinted more than 30m along a track to grab a boy from the path of an express train, reported AFP. Closed-circuit TV images of Mr Mayur Shelke's rescue have gone viral. The boy, six, was with his partially sighted mum on Saturday at Vangani station - 70km from Mumbai - when he fell onto the track. Mr Shelke, 30, was alerted by the mum's cries for help and immediately started running along the track. Video from Central Railway show him grabbing the boy, throwing him back onto the platform and then climbing up himself barely two seconds before the Udyan Express thundered through.