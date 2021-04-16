Higher risk of clots from Covid-19 than from vaccines: UK study

LONDON: There is a much higher risk of brain blood clots from Covid-19 infection than there is from vaccines against the disease, British researchers said yesterday, after the roll-out of inoculations was disrupted by reports of rare clots.

AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have both seen very rare reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) linked to their vaccines. On Wednesday, the US paused vaccinations using J&J's shot while a link with clots was investigated, with Denmark ditching AstraZeneca's shot over the issue.

British and European regulators have stressed the vaccines' benefits outweigh the risks.

A study of 500,000 Covid-19 patients found CVST had occurred at a rate of 39 people out of a million following infection, researchers said. That compares with European Medicines Agency figures showing that five in a million reported CVST after getting AstraZeneca's shot.

The researchers said in a pre-print study that the risk of CVST was eight to 10 times higher after a Covid-19 infection than it was from existing vaccines.

"The risk of having a (CVST) after Covid-19 appears to be substantially and significantly higher than it is after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine," Oxford's Department of Psychiatry's Maxime Taquet told reporters.

The researchers said the recent debate around vaccines has lost sight of how bad the disease itself could be.