Hints of another by-election to get Anwar into Parliament

With two impending by-elections taking place in Sungai Kandis and Balakong, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim has dropped hints of another possible by-election to pave his way back to Parliament.

Speaking at a rally for the Sungai Kandis by-election on Tuesday, Mr Anwar hinted of an MP vacating his or her seat for him to return to politics, The Star reported.

"Some say this (Sungai Kandis polls) is not important because we already have a majority and Amiruddin Shaari is already the Menteri Besar.

"But it is still our responsibility. There is a vacant seat in Sungai Kandis and there is a vacant seat in Balakong, and a parliamentary seat will be vacated for me to contest," he quipped.

THREE-CORNERED FIGHT

The Sungai Kandis by-election was called after PKR's incumbent assemblyman Shuhaimi Shafiei died of cancer last month.

Sungai Kandis is set to see a three-cornered fight between PKR's Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, Umno's Lokman Noor Adam and an independent candidate Murthi Krishnasamy, when it goes to the polls on Saturday.

The Balakong state seat became vacant following the death of its assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chee in a car accident on July 20.

At the rally, Mr Anwar also said the government should not issue statements that can cause distress, the New Straits Times reported.

"I do not deny there are distressing and worrying statements (issued by the government)... but it has not strayed from the right track. The Prime Minister and his Cabinet did not stray from the right track.

"We need to remind (the government) that the change of guard is a duty entrusted (by the people)."