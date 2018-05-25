Hipster perks at Everest base camp include baked goods, trendy coffee

Mr James Perry (left), a chef at New Zealand-based Adventure Consultants, cooking food in a tent kitchen at base camp.

(Above) Chinese climbers resting inside a tent at Everest base camp, some 140km north-east of Kathmandu.

Wi-Fi, baked goods and trendy coffee. Gone are the days of deprivation at Everest base camp, with hipster perks and modern conveniences ensuring life is cushier than ever on the roof of the world.

The Khumbu glacier at the foot of Everest transforms every spring into a high-altitude metropolis of surprising luxury for the hundreds of climbers aiming for the peak of the world's highest mountain.

Canned food and bulky satellite phones are a thing of the past.

Today's climbers enjoy fresh salads, Instagram and creature comforts unthinkable when Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay first stood atop the 8,848m peak 65 years ago.

"The first question people ask when they arrive at base camp is where's the Wi-Fi. The second question is where's the hot shower," said Everest veteran Russell Brice, owner of Himalayan Experience, one of the oldest and most established expedition operators.

The first intrepid teams to attempt Everest took a month to reach base camp on the Nepal side of the mountain.

The journey was cut to eight days with the construction of a small mountain airstrip at Lukla, the gateway to the Everest region.

Around 2,500 yaks make that journey at the beginning of the spring climbing season in April to turn the rock-strewn glacier into the world's highest city for two months of the year.

Tents have carpeted floors and bouquets of plastic flowers. Piping hot showers running on solar power offer respite from the freezing temperatures outside.

A brigade of helicopters keeps the tent town stocked with daily deliveries of fresh supplies to cater for the 1,500 or so people at base camp.

Climbers who want a break from high altitude life can hitch a ride back to Kathmandu for some R and R before returning to attempt the summit.

At Alpine Ascents' camp, breakfast comes with Turkish drip coffee. "Cappuccino machines don't work at altitude," director Gordon Janow explained.

At Seven Summit Treks' camp, the smell of freshly baked cinnamon rolls from its bakery greets climbers returning from an acclimatisation run high on the mountain.