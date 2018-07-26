Historic Chinese town resists eviction for theme park

Madam Wu Ying is one of the residents in Chikan town who are refusing to sell their properties.

CHIKAN, CHINA A year ago, customers queued round the block for Madam Wu Ying's red bean and coconut ice puddings, but now she has to vault a barricade to reach her dessert shop.

Madam Wu, 60, is one of several dozen inhabitants of a historic section of the town of Chikan in southern China who are stubbornly holding out against government pressure to sell their properties to make way for a "heritage" theme park.

Chikan was listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site in June 2007 for its 19th- and early 20th-century houses, which feature a unique mix of European and Chinese architecture, clock towers and intricate stone wall carvings.

But locals say the international attention has been a curse.

Last year, municipal authorities announced a US$900 million (S$1.2 billion) deal with investment firm Citic Private Equity Funds to convert Chikan into a tourist attraction.

Its historic buildings will become hotels, bars, restaurants, trinket shops and cafes for visitors who pay an entrance fee.

Mr Chen Jiewan, deputy mayor of Kaiping city in Chikan, said the project aims to "protect Chikan's cultural relics" and draw tourist spending, urging everyone to "work overtime" toward a targeted trial opening next year.

Nearly 4,000 households received government notices urging them to move out immediately, with most of them accepting compensation offers.

But at least 58 households have refused and received "final notice" letters in late May.

"People were too scared to push back. It is totally absurd that they are kicking out all the people in the name of preservation," complained Madam Wu.

Authorities have barricaded some streets, and red banners on padlocked storefronts exhort villagers not to "stand in the way of progress".

Such situations are not uncommon in historic parts of China, with deals cut between local governments and developers.

In 1999, all residents were evicted from the ancient "water town" of Wuzhen near Shanghai, which now charges visitors 200 yuan (S$40) for tickets to take canal boat tours.

With vague laws offering property owners little protection, increasing forced evictions have become a major source of public discontent, according to Amnesty International.

Local officials are often under pressure to preserve heritage sites, but the resulting projects "often become so commercialised that they don't always take grassroots perspectives into account," said Asst Prof Leksa Lee, a specialist in the business of cultural heritage in China at New York University Shanghai.