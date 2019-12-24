HK braces for protests over Christmas holidays

Protesters holding up their smartphones during a rally in Hong Kong last night.

HONG KONG: More than 1,000 protesters, many in surgical masks and balaclavas, filled a harbourside plaza near Hong Kong's financial district late yesterday to demand full democracy and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.

As Hong Kong gears up for Christmas celebrations, the protesters plan wildcat gatherings in prime shopping malls and a "silent night" rally this evening.

The demonstrators gathered at the harbourside yesterday sang Glory To Hong Kong, a protest anthem, and shone lights from their mobile phones.

Henry, a 28-year-old banker, said he was in the plaza to protest a recent police shutdown of Spark Alliance, a fund-raising platform for protesters. He wore a Guy Fawkes mask from the movie V For Vendetta, which glowed green in the dark.

"The Hong Kong government is ruining our reputation as a financial centre. How can they say we are a place for finance if they can shut down the fund so unreasonably?" he said.

The protests, now in their seventh month, have lost some of the scale and intensity of earlier confrontations.

Police have arrested more than 6,000 people since the protests escalated in June, including more than 52 over the past weekend.

Protesters plan to gather in five malls on Christmas Eve and will count down to Christmas near the harbour front in the bustling Tsim Sha Tsui district, social media posts say. More protests are planned for Christmas Day tomorrow.

The Civil Human Rights Front, which has organised some of the biggest marches involving more than a million people, has also applied to stage another march on New Year's Day.

Both the Beijing and Hong Kong governments have made clear such separatist rhetoric will not be tolerated.

"Advocating Hong Kong independence ... is not conducive to the overall and long-term interest of Hong Kong society. It is also contrary to the established basic policies of the People's Republic of China regarding Hong Kong," the city government said.

While police have referred to the protesters as cockroaches, protesters routinely call the police dogs. Yesterday, public broadcaster RTHK showed a video of a police public relations officer playing down the significance of the term cockroach.