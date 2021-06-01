HK civil servants to get days off as vaccination incentive

HONG KONG Hong Kong will offer civil servants who get vaccinated against Covid-19 a day off for each dose, the government said yesterday, as the authorities struggle to boost a sluggish inoculation rate among the city's 7.5 million population.

Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip also said the government was in talks with financial institutions, tertiary schools and theme parks to set up inoculation centres for staff.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said at a briefing that she had already sent letters to more than 100 companies urging them to follow in the footsteps of the government's measures.

"From now until the end of August is a crucial time for pandemic prevention," Ms Lam said. "We are kicking off the 'Early Vaccination for All' campaign today to boost the vaccination rate, in order to achieve herd immunity."

SURPLUS

More than 2.3 million vaccines have been administered in Hong Kong, with the lacklustre rate resulting in a surplus of doses due to expire as soon as August.

Roughly 21 per cent of the population aged 16 and above has had at least one dose, Mrs Lam said.

The latest move comes as some businesses have already announced steps to lure the public, with Sino Group's philanthropic arm Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and Chinese Estates Holdings dangling a new flat worth HK$10.8 million (S$1.8 million) as the top prize in a vaccine lottery.

The government has also relaxed some rules for vaccinated people in a bid to encourage inoculations as worries over adverse reactions and a lack of confidence in the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine hamper the immunisation drive.