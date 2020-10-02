HK cops nab dozens in bid to prevent China national day protest

Police officers in Hong Kong preparing to search people inside a cordoned area during China's national day yesterday.

HONG KONG: Hong Kong riot police patrolling the route of a banned anti-government march arrested dozens of people yesterday, stopping crowds from gathering as Chief Executive Carrie Lam hailed the city's "return to stability" at China national day celebrations.

The police were seen rounding up more than 50 people downtown and binding their wrists before putting them on buses.

Protesters wanted to march against Beijing's imposition on June 30 of a sweeping national security law, but police had banned the protest, citing coronavirus-related restrictions and violence at previous marches.

Shoppers and passers-by still broke into pro-democracy chants sporadically, but there was no sign of large crowds.