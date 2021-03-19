HK defends restraining babies in Covid wards, says it is for ‘safety’

A woman with a baby at a quarantine centre in Hong Kong. There have been complaints of parents being separated from their children.

HONG KONG: Health authorities in Hong Kong have defended the practice of physically restraining some babies and children in coronavirus isolation wards after criticism built over the treatment of families under the city's strict anti-virus measures.

Hong Kong has kept infections low thanks to some of the most stringent quarantine measures in the world, recording some 11,000 infections and 200 deaths since the pandemic began.

Anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus is taken to isolation wards, while those deemed "close contacts" must go to mandatory government quarantine camps.

But growing pushback includes complaints of parents being separated from their children, mothers ordered not to breastfeed babies and some infants tied to beds to stop them from moving around.

The pressure has led to a series of statements this week from health authorities defending their policies, including the use of restraints.

"Generally speaking, the hospital will consider the application of physical restraint on paediatric patients only for the safety and well-being of the patient," the Hospital Authority said on Wednesday.

"Appropriate and prior consent will be sought from the parents or guardians," it added.