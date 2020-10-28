World

HK further eases curbs on bars and restaurants, reopens beaches

HK further eases curbs on bars and restaurants, reopens beaches
Public beaches like Repulse Bay beach were temporarily closed after a Covid-19 outbreak in Hong Kong. PHOTO: REUTERS
Oct 28, 2020 06:00 am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will reopen public beaches and increase the number of people allowed to sit together in bars and restaurants from Friday as the city continues to unwind strict Covid-19 rules put in place in July.

Ms Sophia Chan, the Chinese special administrative region's health secretary, said six people would be allowed to sit together in restaurants, up from four. Bars will be able to seat four people together, up from two.

All dining facilities will be able to stay open until 2am, later than the current midnight closing time.

Ms Chan said public beaches would reopen on Friday with social distancing measures, including masks and bans on large gatherings, still in place.

"The epidemic situation has continued to subside over the past two weeks," Ms Chan told a news briefing. She cautioned that residents needed to remain vigilant to fight the virus, as there are still unknown transmission chains in the community.

The relaxation of measures comes as the Asian financial hub has maintained single digit or no new local cases in recent weeks.

Halimah at No. 37 among world's 500 most influential Muslims
Singapore

President Halimah is No. 37 on global list of 500 most influential Muslims

Related Stories

PAS joins Umno to shore up support for Malaysian PM Muhyiddin

Coronavirus hits Malaysian cops with 200 infected, 10,000 quarantined

Air pollution linked to 15% of virus deaths, bad for heart: Study

"Globally, there is a worsening epidemic situation that may continue to pose some public health risk to Hong Kong," Ms Chan said.

The government began to relax restrictions on dining, sports facilities and theme parks in September after a mass testing programme organised by the Chinese government found 42 cases. The programme screened 1.8 million people - almost a quarter of Hong Kong's population. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD