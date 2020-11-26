HK leader: Priority is to 'restore the political system from chaos'

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong government's priority is to "restore the political system from chaos", chief executive Carrie Lam said yesterday in her annual policy address, which did not deliver blockbuster steps to boost the economy or ease a housing crisis.

Mrs Lam's lengthy address to the semi-autonomous city's legislature was delayed by more than a month to accommodate her high-profile trip to Beijing for talks on how China can help with the finance hub's economic recovery.

But after briefly mentioning the city will contribute to efforts towards further integration of the Greater Bay area, she spent a large part of her address on the need to restore order and protect China's national security.

The central government's role in the former British colony has been in the spotlight, in particular with the imposition in June of a security law after months of pro-democracy protests - the most intense in decades - last year.

"In the past year or so, Hong Kong has experienced the most severe political challenges since its return to the motherland," Mrs Lam said. "One of our urgent priorities is to restore... constitutional order and political system from chaos."

She accused foreign governments and legislatures of increasing interference in Hong Kong's affairs, which she said were China's internal affairs, and that their actions were jeopardising national security.

Mrs Lam said the government will introduce a Bill to "enhance oath-taking" by civil servants and conduct widespread public education "to enhance the understanding of the rule of law".

The government will launch programmes to educate Hong Kong's youth, who were at the front lines of last year's demonstrations, about respecting China's national flag and its anthem.

Mrs Lam spoke at length about prioritising "moral development"of youth and strengthening "their sense of national identity and awareness of national security".