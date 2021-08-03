HK leader tells govt workers: Get vaccinated or pay for Covid tests

Mrs Lam says the new measures are aimed at persuading more people to get vaccinated.

HONG KONG: Unvaccinated Hong Kong government employees, as well as education and health workers, will soon have to pay for regular Covid-19 tests, city leader Carrie Lam said yesterday, announcing measures to persuade more people to get vaccinated.

Hong Kong has gone 56 days without local coronavirus cases but heavy travel restrictions remain in place, with hotel quarantine required for all arrivals.

"If it is purely a personal option not to get vaccinated and help society achieve herd immunity, that is not something a responsible government should allow or tolerate," Mrs Lam said.

She also said that vaccinated people arriving in Hong Kong from countries deemed as medium-risk who present a negative Covid-19 test and positive antibody test could spend seven days instead of 14 days in hotel quarantine.

They would have to "self-monitor" in the second week. Those who are not vaccinated, however, have to spend an extra seven days in the hotel, Mrs Lam said.

About a third of the population has received the recommended two doses, and less than half have had at least one dose.

Meanwhile, Beijing has blocked tourists from entering the capital during the peak summer holiday travel season.

Only "essential travellers" with negative nucleic acid tests will be allowed to enter after the discovery of a handful of cases among residents who had returned from Zhangjiajie.

Top city officials on Sunday called for residents "not to leave Beijing unless necessary".

The capital's Changping district locked down 41,000 people in nine housing communities last week.

China yesterday reported 55 local cases as the Delta variant reached over 20 cities and more than a dozen provinces.

Millions of people were confined to their homes in several parts of the country as China tried to contain its largest outbreak in months.

Local governments in major cities have now tested millions , while cordoning off residential compounds and placing close contacts under quarantine.

The central city of Zhuzhou in Hunan province yesterday ordered more than 1.2 million residents to stay home under strict lockdown for the next three days.Zhangjiajie, near Zhuzhou, locked down all 1.5 million residents.