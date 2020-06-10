HK leader warns activists city cannot afford more ‘chaos’

A protester at a lunchtime rally in the Central district of Hong Kong yesterday.

HONG KONG : Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned yesterday the city could not afford further "chaos" as activists marked a year of sustained pro-democracy rallies with lunchtime protests in several shopping malls.

The global financial hub was on alert for unrest with larger gatherings planned to mark the first anniversary of a mass rally that galvanised the pro-democracy movement.

That first rally, which, it was estimated, drew more than one million protesters in a city of 7.5 million people, was spurred by proposed legislation to allow people to be extradited to mainland China.

Mrs Lam later withdrew the Bill but the legislation triggered widespread concern that the central government in Beijing was stifling freedoms in the former British colony despite promises it would retain a high level of autonomy, sparking months of often-violent protests.

"All of us can see the difficulty we have been through in the past year, and due to such serious situations we have more problems to deal with," Mrs Lam said.

"We need to learn from mistakes, I wish all lawmakers can learn from mistakes - that Hong Kong cannot bear such chaos."

Almost 9,000 people, aged between 11 and 84, were arrested in relation to protests over the past year, police said late on Monday. More than 600 were charged with rioting.

After a relative lull in protests during the coronavirus outbreak, demonstrators have returned to the streets as Beijing drafts national security laws activists fear will further undermine freedoms.

Dozens of people gathered in several shopping malls across Hong Kong at lunchtime yesterday, chanting slogans such as "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times", before dispersing peacefully after about an hour.

Activists were planning larger evening protests and have also said they intend to hold a referendum on Sunday about whether to launch a city-wide strike against the national security laws proposed last month.

The authorities have insisted the legislation will focus on small numbers of "troublemakers" who pose a threat to national security and would not curb freedoms or hurt investors.