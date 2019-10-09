HK leader won’t rule out asking China for help

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam also warned that the third-quarter economic data would be very bad.

HONG KONG: The leader of Hong Kong, Mrs Carrie Lam, yesterday did not rule out asking Beijing for help as the city struggles to deal with months of sometimes violent anti-government protests that are damaging its economy.

Mrs Lam said Beijing wanted Hong Kong to solve its own problems, but under its mini-Constitution, known as the Basic Law, Hong Kong could ask Beijing for help.

"If the situation becomes so bad, then no options could be ruled out, if we want Hong Kong to at least have another chance," Mrs Lam said at a weekly news conference after a long weekend of violence crippled the city.

"But at this moment, I and my team, we are still very committed in making sure we can use our own instruments... to try and restore calm and order in Hong Kong," she said, adding there were no plans to expand emergency laws introduced last Friday. "But I would appeal (to) everyone in society to join hands to achieve this objective."

Mrs Lam said protests were severely damaging Hong Kong's economy, Reuters reported.

"Hong Kong's various sectors will enter a severe winter season," she said.

Hong Kong police said yesterday 77 people had been arrested for violating the anti-mask law.

Since last Friday, more than 200 shops and public utilities have been damaged in the unrest and the police have fired 367 tear gas rounds, said a police spokesman.

China's Oct 1 national day holiday week is normally when Hong Kong is flooded with visitors, but many shops were closed and tourist numbers plummeted, said Mrs Lam, warning that third-quarter economic data would be "very bad".

"For the first six days of October, during the so-called Golden Week holiday, visitors visiting Hong Kong plunged over 50 per cent," she said.

Retail, catering, tourism and hotels had been hit hard, with some 600,000 people affected. The territory is facing its first recession in a decade.

Hong Kong's metro, which carries about five million people daily, was partially operating yesterday and closed at 8pm, five hours earlier than usual.

A tenth of automated teller machines were broken due to vandalism.

Mrs Lam appealed to property developers and landlords to offer relief to retailers whose businesses had been hit.

Meanwhile, she told journalists it was "too early" to say whether the anti-mask law was effective or not, AFP reported.

According to Hospital Authority figures, 10 of the 13 people admitted to hospital over the weekend were in a stable condition yesterday while three had been discharged.