HK mega bridge to open next week
HONG KONG: China has finally announced the opening of the world's longest sea bridge, which will connect Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland, but the eventis shrouded in secrecy.
Local media were asked to attend an "opening ceremony" in Zuhai next Tuesday but no details were given.
China's President Xi Jinping is reported to be attending the event, but there has been no official confirmation whether the bridge will go into operation that day.
Hong Kong's transport department had no immediate answer yesterday when AFP asked whether it would be fully commissioned on Tuesday.
Bus companies supposed to be operating on the bridge complained they were in the dark.
"At such short notice and without any details, how can we make the necessary logistic arrangements?" Mr Eddie Choi, a spokesman for coach operator One Bus Hong Kong Macau, told the South China Morning Post.
An official from the mainland-based bridge authority told AFP the bridge would be "considered open" from Tuesday.
The official confirmed there would be access that day to registered cars and buses, but did not elaborate.
Construction started in 2009 on the 55km bridge which faced delays, cost overruns and corruption prosecutions. - AFP
