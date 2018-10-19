HK mega bridge to open next week

The 55km Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is the longest sea bridge in the world. It has been dogged by delays, budget overruns, corruption prosecutions and the deaths of construction workers.

HONG KONG: China has finally announced the opening of the world's longest sea bridge, which will connect Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland, but the eventis shrouded in secrecy.

Local media were asked to attend an "opening ceremony" in Zuhai next Tuesday but no details were given.

China's President Xi Jinping is reported to be attending the event, but there has been no official confirmation whether the bridge will go into operation that day.

Hong Kong's transport department had no immediate answer yesterday when AFP asked whether it would be fully commissioned on Tuesday.

Bus companies supposed to be operating on the bridge complained they were in the dark.

"At such short notice and without any details, how can we make the necessary logistic arrangements?" Mr Eddie Choi, a spokesman for coach operator One Bus Hong Kong Macau, told the South China Morning Post.

An official from the mainland-based bridge authority told AFP the bridge would be "considered open" from Tuesday.

The official confirmed there would be access that day to registered cars and buses, but did not elaborate.