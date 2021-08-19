HK police arrest 4 students for ‘rationalising, glorifying terrorism’

HONG KONG : The police in Hong Kong said yesterday that four students were arrested for "advocating terrorism" after their student union passed a motion last month mourning the death of a 50-year-old who stabbed a policeman before killing himself.

Police have said an officer was stabbed from behind on July 1 while on duty with other policemen preventing protest gatherings on the anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997.

The man then stabbed himself in the chest with the knife and died later in the hospital.

The policeman, 28, suffered a punctured lung but survived what Secretary for Security Chris Tang described as a terrorist act by a "lone wolf".

Shortly after the attack, a few dozen members of the Hong Kong University student union passed a motion, since withdrawn, to commemorate the 50-year-old's death and "appreciate" his "sacrifice". The union leaders have resigned and apologised for the motion.

The union's campus office has since been raided by national security police, and the university has severed ties with it and banned about 30 students who signed the motion from entering its premises.

"The motion is very shocking," Senior Superintendent Steve Li told reporters.

"It tried to rationalise and glorify terrorism," Supt Li said, adding that it "encouraged people to attempt suicide" and it did not align with "our moral standards".