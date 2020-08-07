HK reports 95 new cases as local transmissions remain high

Passengers wearing face masks as they travel on a tram in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG Hong Kong reported 95 new cases yesterday, of which 91 were locally transmitted, as authorities tried to contain the virus, which has seen a resurgence over the past month.

Around 3,800 people have been infected in Hong Kong since late January, 44 of whom have died.

On Wednesday, 85 new cases were reported.

The city's government has been urged to conduct mass testing of foreign domestic helpers residing in dormitories across the territory, after an Indonesian domestic helper who stayed in two boarding houses was found to be Covid-19 positive.

Another Indonesian maid has also tested positive in a preliminary test.

Some 6,000 to 7,000 of them are now staying in dormitories while awaiting their visas and dozens who were in contact with the infected maid have since moved out to live with their employers.

Hong Kong University's infectious diseases expert Ho Pak Leung yesterday warned the government to not underestimate the risk of having massive clusters at crowded boarding houses given Singapore's experience with its foreign worker population.

Health officials are now racing against time to track down at least 28 other domestic helpers who came into contact with the Indonesian woman who stayed at two boarding homes - in Wan Chai and Causeway Bay - last month.

Meanwhile, China reported 37 new cases on the mainland for Wednesday, up from 27 a day earlier, the country's health commission said yesterday.

Seven of the new infections were imported, versus five a day earlier, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

The commission also reported 20 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 24 a day earlier.

As of Wednesday, mainland China had 84,528 confirmed cases, the health authority said.

The country's Covid-19 death toll remains at 4,634.