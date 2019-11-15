HK students arm themselves with bows and arrows, catapults

(Above) A man being beaten after getting into an argument during a demonstration in Central.

(Above) Protesters with a hand-made catapult at a protest at Hong Kong Baptist University in Kowloon Tong area.

(Above) A protester releasing a fire arrow to light a barricade at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

HONG KONG: Under a November full moon, hundreds of young people dressed in black set about turning several of Hong Kong's top universities into fortresses, well stocked with improvised weapons.

Pro-democracy protesters also paralysed parts of the city for a fourth successive day yesterday, forcing schools to close and blocking highways, even as the government dismissed rumours of a curfew.

For the first time, protesters have been arming themselves with bows and arrows looted from university sports offices, and have also assembled improvised catapults.

Police said flaming arrows, a signal flare, and even electric saws had been wielded against them.

At City University, protesters used table tennis tables, potted plants, furniture, sports equipment and bamboo to form a network of barricades to block roads and fortify entrances to the student residence complex.

Hundreds of protesters wearing gas masks and helmets tore up piles of paving bricks and ceramic tiles to hurl at police, while others stockpiled dozens of petrol bombs, distributing them to their forward positions.

The scene this week was repeated at nearly half a dozen campuses across Hong Kong, where demonstrators say they have been forced into taking a harder line by the government.

The protesters say their non-violent efforts have been met by brutal police tactics, and that weapons were required to protect themselves.

Police have shot and wounded at least three protesters.

"It has never been a fair war zone," said 23-year-old Josh, as he watched protesters practice shooting arrows at Baptist University.