Home ‘most dangerous place’ for women, UN study shows

VIENNA: More than half the women who were murdered worldwide last year were killed by their partners or family members, a new UN study said on Sunday.

In statistics released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) calculated that of a total 87,000 female homicide cases worldwide last year, some 50,000 - or 58 per cent - were committed by the victims' intimate partners or family members.

Around 30,000, or 34 per cent, were committed by intimate partners alone.

"This amounts to some six women being killed every hour by people they know," the Vienna-based body said.

GENDER INEQUALITY

Around 80 per cent of homicide victims worldwide were men, but "women continue to pay the highest price as a result of gender inequality, discrimination and negative stereotypes", said UNODC chief Yury Fedotov.

"They are also the most likely to be killed by intimate partners and family... making the home the most dangerous place for a woman. The fact that women continue to be affected by this type of violence to a greater degree than men is indicative of an imbalance in power relations between women and men inside the domestic sphere."

The study found that Africa and the Americas were the regions where women were most at risk of being killed by intimate partners or family members. Women in Europe were the least at risk.

The UNODC said "no tangible progress" in fighting the scourge had been made in recent years "despite legislation and programmes developed to eradicate violence against women".