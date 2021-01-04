Homes of top Republican, Democrat vandalised with graffiti, pig's head

Right-wing protesters with Stop the Steal signs gathering in front of Mr McConnell's home.

WASHINGTON: Vandals have targeted the homes of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with graffiti, fake blood and a pig's head, US media said.

"Were's (sic) my money," and "Mitch kills the poor," was daubed on Mr McConnell's front door and window in Louisville, Kentucky, US media reported.

A pig's head and fake blood were left outside Ms Pelosi's San Francisco home on Jan 2, according to local media on Saturday.

The houses of the top Republican and Democrat were targeted following intense debate over a Covid-19 stimulus bailout for Americans.

A long-awaited US$900 billion (S$1.2 trillion) pandemic relief package was finally approved Christmas Eve, with the Democrat-led House of Congress approving an increase in aid from $600 to $2,000. But the Republican-led Senate has not approved the increase.

On Wednesday, Mr McConnell had told reporters: "The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats' rich friends who don't need the help."

Mr McConnell called the graffiti a "radical tantrum," and added: "Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society."

In San Francisco, Ms Pelosi's garage door was sprayed with a crossed-out "$2K", followed by "Cancel rent!" and "We want everything!" The city's police Special Investigations Division was looking into the incident, NBC News reported.

Meanwhile, a group of Republican senators led by veteran lawmaker Ted Cruz said on Saturday they will challenge Mr Joe Biden's presidential election win - the latest last-ditch move to support Mr Donald Trump's efforts to undermine the vote.

The initiative, which appears certain to fail, flies in the face of rulings in dozens of courts and the findings by officials in several key states that there were no widespread voting problems.

The Republicans' statement, signed by Mr Cruz and six other current senators along with four senators-elect, asserts that "allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes".

The group said that when Congress convenes in a joint session on Wednesday - for what normally would be a pro-forma certification of Mr Biden's victory - they will demand the creation of a special commission to conduct an "emergency 10-day audit" of the election results.

The statement says individual states could then convene special legislative sessions and potentially revise vote totals.

"An attempt to steal a landslide win. Can't let it happen!" Mr Trump tweeted on Saturday.

A Republican member of the House of Representatives, Mr Louie Gohmert, has also announced his plan to oppose certification, and more than 100 House Republicans reportedly will back his challenge.

Mr Pence is reportedly encouraging lawmakers to debate the baseless accusations of voting irregularities.

"Vice-President Pence shares the concerns of millions of Americans about voter fraud and irregularities in the last election," his chief of staff Marc Short said.