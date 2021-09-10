Hong Kong police raid Tiananmen museum

Police loading pieces of alleged evidence gathered at the closed June 4th Museum into a truck.

HONG KONG : Police in Hong Kong yesterday raided the premises of the closed June 4th Museum, dedicated to the victims of China's 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square.

The raid came hours after a dozen pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty to knowingly participating in an unauthorised assembly during last year's June 4 anniversary, when rallies were banned because of the coronavirus. This year's vigil was banned for similar reasons.

The reason for the raid was unclear. Officers were seen loading a truck with signs, including one with the museum's logo and another carrying a picture of a lit candle.

On Wednesday, police arrested four members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, the group that organises the annual rallies.