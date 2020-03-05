By hook or by crook: Australia thief robs jewellery using fishing rod
A thief has been caught on camera hooking a gold necklace with a fishing rod in a brazen night-time theft from an Australian designer store.
The thief, captured on closed-circuit television, broke the store window in Melbourne's central business district before using a fishing rod to hook the Versace necklace, police said yesterday.
But it took the inner-city angler nearly three hours to land his catch, AFP reported.
After initial attempts with a smaller rod failed, the man decided to get a bigger rod, eventually snagging the US$700 (S$970) piece from a mannequin's neck in a crime that police described as - until now - unseen.
"It is fairly blatant and it is quite bold," Victoria police Senior Constable Bede Whitty said.
Police released the footage in a bid to net the balding, middle-aged thief.
- AFP
