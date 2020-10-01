Hopes fade for girl buried in Indian garbage dump

Ranjanben Manu Vasava's daughter Neha, 12, is still missing after she was buried by a mass of trash that fell while she was collecting discarded toys on a garbage mountain on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

Ranjanben Manu Vasava's daughter Neha, 12, is still missing after she was buried by a mass of trash that fell while she was collecting discarded toys on a garbage mountain on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

AHMEDABAD The search for a 12-year-old girl buried under a huge garbage heap in western India entered its fifth day yesterday, with hopes fading fast of finding her alive.

Neha Vasava was on top of a 25-30m mountain of refuse at Ahmedabad's biggest rubbish dump - where she and her family eke out a living - when it collapsed on Saturday evening.

Rescuers have since been sifting through tonnes of stinking garbage and braving feral dogs that roam the area, spread over some 32 ha.

An estimated four million Indians - many of them children - work in filthy, dangerous conditions, as "ragpickers", sorting through trash for metal and other materials to sell.