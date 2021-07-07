Hopes fading for 29 still missing in Japan landslide

TOKYO: The desperate search for survivors in a Japanese resort city devastated by a landslide was becoming less hopeful three days after the disaster that killed at least four people, local officials warned yesterday.

The fate or whereabouts of 29 residents of Atami in central Japan is unknown, a spokesman said, after dozens of homes were swept away on Saturday by several violent waves of mud.

"As time is running out, it is getting tougher to rescue people, but we will continue our search, trying to save as many lives as possible," the spokesman said.