Hopes of finalising RCEP thrown into doubt

BANGKOK: Leaders from China and South-east Asia states called for swift agreement on what could become the world's largest trade bloc at a regional summit yesterday, but new demands from India left officials scrambling to salvage progress.

Hopes of finalising the Asia-wide Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is backed by China, have been thrown into doubt at the summit of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) in Bangkok.

Summit host Thailand said late yesterday that the deal could be signed by February next year. Thailand had previously said it aimed to conclude negotiations by the end of the year.

New impetus to reach agreement has come from the US-China trade war, which has helped knock regional economic growth to its lowest in five years.

"The early conclusion of RCEP negotiations will lay the foundation for East Asia's economic integration," said a statement from China's foreign ministry after Premier Li Keqiang met South-east Asian leaders.

But Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even mention the RCEP deal in opening remarks at a meeting with South-east Asian leaders and instead spoke only of reviewing the existing trade agreement between Asean and India.

Nor did Mr Modi mention the trade bloc, whose 16 countries would account for a third of global gross domestic product and nearly half the world's population, in Twitter posts after meeting Thai and Indonesian leaders.

An Indian foreign ministry official later told a media briefing "let's take all the RCEP questions tomorrow". South-east Asian countries had hoped at least a provisional agreement could be announced today.

But India has been worried about a potential flood of Chinese imports. A person with knowledge of New Delhi's negotiations said new demands were made last week "which are difficult to meet".

Negotiators were meeting into the evening to try to come to an agreement, Thai government spokesman Narumon Pinyosinwat said yesterday.

"We don't have a conclusion yet. Once there is one, it would be announced," she said. "Commerce ministers are still discussing outstanding issues.

"The signing is expected around February next year."

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told the formal opening of the Asean summit yesterday that the 16 nations in the potential trade bloc ought to come to agreement this year to stimulate economic growth, trade and investment.

He highlighted the risks of "trade frictions" and "geo strategic competition" in the region.

Some countries have raised the possibility of moving ahead without India on forming a bloc that also included Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.