Hours after the warnings, deadly explosions rock Kabul airport

It is believed that among the dead were Afghan children and US service personnel, with scores of wounded taken to hospital.

There were warnings issued earlier in the day of an impending attack, as those heading for the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, were urged to turn back.

The US Embassy said those already at the airport gates should disperse immediately as British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey cited intelligence about a possible suicide bomb attack by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militants as "credible" and "imminent".

Hours later, as crowds waited anxiously, hoping to board planes and flee the country, the worst fears were realised when two explosions rocked the airport yesterday.

Reports said 13 to 20 people had died, including children and US service personnel. Scores were injured, among them five US military personnel, including one seriously.

Minutes after the blasts, US indicated that the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, known as Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K), after an old name for the region, was responsible. IS-K is opposed by both the US and the Taleban.

A massive airlift of foreign nationals and their families as well as some Afghans has been under way since the day before Taleban forces captured Kabul on Aug 15, capping a swift advance across the country as US and allied troops withdrew.

There has been no indication from the White House that President Joe Biden plans to change the Aug 31 US withdrawal target, but clearly, the evacuation exercise has taken on a deadly shade, with more warnings of attacks to come.