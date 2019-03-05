Huawei CFO sues Canada authorities for violating her rights

MONTREAL: Chinese telecoms giant Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, has filed a suit against Canadian authorities for violating her constitutional rights when she was arrested in Vancouver, her lawyers said on Sunday.

As she suffered "serious breaches of her constitutional rights," she is "seeking damages for misfeasance in public office and false imprisonment" when detained at Vancouver International Airport on Dec 1, attorneys Howard Mickelson and Allan Doolittle said in a statement.

The 47-year-old businesswoman was changing planes in Vancouver when she was detained at Washington's request on suspicion of violating US sanctions on Iran - sparking arrests of Canadians in China that were seen as retaliatory.

Her lawyers charge impropriety in the conditions under which Meng was interrogated for three hours by the customs officers, officially as part of a routine inspection, before being served with her official arrest.

During those three hours, the customs officers searched her phones and computers as well as her luggage, in violation of her rights, the lawyers said.

The complaint was lodged on Friday, the same day that Canadian justice officially launched Meng's extradition process to the US.