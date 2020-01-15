Huge sinkhole swallows bus in China

An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in Xining in China's Qinghai province.

This was followed by an explosion, state media said yesterday.

Footage showed people running from the collapsing road as the bus - jutting into the air - sank halfway into the ground.

Several people disappeared into the sinkhole as it spread, including what appeared to be a child.

The incident occurred around 5.30pm and 16 people were taken to hospital, China Central Television said.