Human-to-human transmission of Wuhan virus can’t be ruled out

BEIJING:The possibility that a new virus in central China could spread between humans cannot be ruled out, though the risk of transmission at the moment appears to be low, Chinese officials said yesterday.

Forty-one people in the city of Wuhan have received a preliminary diagnosis of a novel coronavirus, a family of viruses that can cause both the common cold and more serious diseases.

A 61-year-old man with severe underlying conditions died from the coronavirus on Saturday.

While preliminary investigations indicate that most of the patients had worked at or visited a particular seafood wholesale market, one woman may have contracted the virus from her husband, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said in a public notice.

It said the husband, who fell ill first, worked at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market. Meanwhile, the wife said she has not had any exposure to the market.

It is possible that the husband brought home food from the market that infected his wife, Hong Kong health official Chuang Shuk Kwan said at a news briefing.

Because the wife did not exhibit symptoms until days after her husband, it is also possible he infected her.

Dr Chuang and other Hong Kong health officials spoke to reporters yesterday after a trip to Wuhan, where mainland Chinese authorities briefed them.

The threat of human-to-human transmission remains low, Dr Chuang said, as hundreds of people, including medical professionals, have been in close contact with infected individuals and have not been infected themselves.

She echoed Wuhan authorities' assertion that there remains no definitive evidence of human-to-human transmission.