Hun Sen set to remain in power as Cambodia votes

PHNOM PENH: There were no surprises as Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) declared victory in yesterday's election.

CPP spokesman Sok Eysan said his party won an estimated 100 out of 125 parliamentary seats.

"The CPP won 80 per cent of all the votes and we estimate we will win not less than 100 seats," Mr Sok Eysan told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Mr Hun Sen was expected to win easily, extending more than 30 years in power, after the main opposition party was dissolved and the government cracked down on critics.

His opponents had called for an election boycott, saying that without any real opposition to the government, the poll will be a sham.

Nineteen political parties ran against Mr Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) but none are strongly critical of the prime minister or the government.

Voter Ros Vireak, 34, emerged from a polling booth in Phnom Penh's city centre, where 12 parliamentary seats are up for grabs, with his finger stained in ink to show that he had voted.

"I do not see any problem with this election. As a citizen, I fulfilled my obligation to vote," he said, declining to reveal who he voted for.

Voting is not mandatory but the authorities have warned that anyone who boycotts the vote will be seen as a "traitor".

Critics say the election marks the decimation of democracy in Cambodia following months of intimidation by the CPP and the dissolution last year of the main opposition, Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), by the Supreme Court.

Many CNRP leaders have fled abroad and are living in self-imposed exile and its leader, Kem Sokha, was jailed in September on treason charges.

Just two days before the election, the authorities shut the websites of some independent media.

"No matter how hard you try, the Cambodian People's Party will still win by a landslide," CPP spokesman Sok Eysan told reporters in a message aimed at critics.

The opposition CNRP, appealing to younger voters and those seeking change, narrowly lost the last general election in 2013.