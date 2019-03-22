Hundreds of couples livestreamed by hidden spycams in S. Korean motels
SEOUL: More than 800 South Korean couples were livestreamed having sex in love motels, Seoul police said yesterday in one of the largest and most intrusive examples yet of the country's spycam epidemic.
The hyper-wired South has been battling the increasingly widespread proliferation of so-called "molka", or spycam videos, which largely involve men secretly filming women in schools and toilets, among other places. The latest case is unusual for involving couples and the livestreaming element.
According to police, four men installed tiny cameras - all of them with a lens just 1mm wide - in 42 rooms in 30 motels, hidden inside hairdryer holders, wall sockets and digital TV boxes.
They then livestreamed the footage 24 hours a day to a subscription website with some 4,000 members, hosted on a server overseas. Some viewers also paid a 50,000 won (S$60) monthly supplement for access to "exclusive" content - edited highlights. The gang earned 7 million won from the scheme. Two suspects have been arrested and two more are being investigated. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now