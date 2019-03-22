Hundreds of couples livestreamed by hidden spycams in S. Korean motels

A police officer demonstrating a miniature spycam installed inside a hairdryer which was used to film guests illicitly at a motel in Seoul.

SEOUL: More than 800 South Korean couples were livestreamed having sex in love motels, Seoul police said yesterday in one of the largest and most intrusive examples yet of the country's spycam epidemic.

The hyper-wired South has been battling the increasingly widespread proliferation of so-called "molka", or spycam videos, which largely involve men secretly filming women in schools and toilets, among other places. The latest case is unusual for involving couples and the livestreaming element.

According to police, four men installed tiny cameras - all of them with a lens just 1mm wide - in 42 rooms in 30 motels, hidden inside hairdryer holders, wall sockets and digital TV boxes.