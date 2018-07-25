Hundreds missing in Laos after hydropower dam collapse

An aerial view of a flood area in Attapeu province after the dam collapsed.

BANGKOK : Hundreds of people are missing and many feared dead after a hydropower dam under construction in southern Laos collapsed, state media reported yesterday.

The disaster left more than 6,600 people homeless, the Lao News Agency reported.

It showed pictures of villagers wading through muddy flood waters carrying belongings.

Others boarded rickety wooden boats or stood on the roofs of partially submerged houses.

Officials have brought boats to help evacuate people in San Sai district of Attapeu province, where the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam is located, as water levels rose after the collapse, ABC Laos news reported.

The South Korean company building the dam said heavy rain and flooding caused the collapse and it was cooperating with the Laos government to help rescue villagers near the dam.

"We are running an emergency team and planning to help evacuate and rescue residents in villages near the dam," an SK Engineering & Construction spokesman told Reuters.

Another company official said it ordered the evacuation of 12 villages when it was clear the dam would collapse.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry told reporters that 50 of its workers and three from Korea Western Power, who were stationed at the construction site, had been evacuated.

The dam collapsed on Monday night, releasing five billion cubic metres of water, and hundreds of people are missing after homes were swept away, the Lao News Agency said.

A video posted by ABC Laos news on its Facebook page showed a distraught woman getting into a wooden boat with her baby, saying she had to wait to be rescued after the flood waters came and her mother was trapped in a tree.

Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith has suspended government meetings and led Cabinet members to monitor rescue and relief efforts in one of the affected areas, the state agency reported.

The dam was expected to start commercial operations by next year and export 90 per cent of its power to Thailand under a Power Purchase Agreement between the Xe-Pian-Xe Namnoy Power Company (PNPC) and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.

The remaining 10 per cent of power would be sold to the local grid under another agreement.

PNPC was established in 2012 by SK Engineering & Construction, Korea Western Power, Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding and Lao Holding State Enterprise.