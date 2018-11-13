Hundreds still missing as California fires rage on

CALIFORNIA More than 200 people were missing yesterday in California's deadliest and most destructive blaze on record, one of two fires raging in the state that have killed at least 31 people and forced more than a quarter of a million evacuations.

The first, called Camp Fire, 64km north-west of Sacramento burned down more than 6,700 homes and businesses in the town of Paradise, more structures than any other wildfire recorded in California.

The fire had burned more than 45,000ha and was 25 per cent contained by late Sunday, officials said.

Its death toll of 29 now equals that of the Griffith Park Fire in 1933, the deadliest wildfire on record in California.

At least 228 people were still missing, according to Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.

In southern California, the Woolsey Fire has scorched at least 35,000ha and destroyed 177 structures. The blaze was only 15 per cent contained.

At least two people have died in that fire, said officials from the statewide agency Cal Fire.

The blaze has forced the authorities to issue evacuation orders for a quarter of a million people in Ventura and Los Angeles counties and beachside communities including the Malibu beach colony.

"This is not the new normal, this is the new abnormal. And this new abnormal will continue, certainly in the next 10 to 15 to 20 years," California Governor Jerry Brown told a news conference on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, the best science is telling us that the dryness, warmth, drought, all those things, they are going to intensify."

Almost 10,000km away, US President Donald Trump, in France for World War I commemorations on Sunday, drew criticism for an unsympathetic reaction to the devastation.

"There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor," Mr Trump tweeted, threatening to withdraw federal support.

Mr Brian Rice, the head of the California Professional Firefighters, slammed the tweet as "ill-informed, ill-timed and demeaning to those who are suffering as well as the men and women on the front lines".

He said Mr Trump's claim that forest policies were mismanaged "is dangerously wrong".

The Woolsey Fire engulfed parts of Thousand Oaks, where the community is still shell-shocked after a Marine Corps veteran recently shot dead 12 people in a country music bar.

MILEY CYRUS

US singer Miley Cyrus' home was one of the destroyed southern California buildings.

"Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and love of my life made it out safely and that's all that matters now," she tweeted.

"My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family and friends stand strong."

Many of the wealthy area's residents own horses, and for the past days, Twitter has been filled with messages of people seeking and offering help.