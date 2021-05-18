Hundreds of thousands of deaths linked to long working hours: WHO

GENEVA Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year in a worsening trend that may accelerate further due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said yesterday.

In the first global study of the loss of life associated with longer working hours, the paper in the journal Environment International showed 745,000 people died from stroke and heart disease associated with long working hours in 2016.

That was an increase of nearly 30 per cent from 2000.

"Working 55 hours or more per week is a serious health hazard," said the WHO's department of environment, climate change and health director Maria Neira.

The joint study, produced by the WHO and the International Labour Organisation, showed that most victims (72 per cent) were men and were middle-aged or older. Often, the deaths occurred much later in life, sometimes decades later, than the shifts worked.

It also showed that people in South-east Asia and the Western Pacific region - which includes China, Japan and Australia - were the most affected.

Overall, the study - drawing on data from 194 countries -said that working 55 hours or more a week is associated with a 35 per cent higher risk of stroke and a 17 per cent higher risk of dying from ischaemic heart disease compared with a 35 to 40 hour working week.