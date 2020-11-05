Hungarian foreign minister tests positive for coronavirus in Thailand

BANGKOK Hungary's foreign minister tested positive for coronavirus in Thailand, the kingdom's health minister said yesterday, a day after he jetted in from a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Mr Peter Szijjarto flew into Phnom Penh on Tuesday for a one-day official visit to sign agreements on civil aviation, agriculture and water management, as well as reopening an embassy after a 25-year hiatus.

He was pictured with Mr Hun Sen at a meeting where neither appeared to be socially distancing or wearing a mask.

Mr Szijjarto also met his Cambodian counterpart and shook hands with a coterie of other ministers.

On Tuesday night, he arrived in Bangkok and was swiftly taken to hospital after testing positive for the virus on arrival.

The test "showed he has Covid-19, but he didn't have any symptoms", Thailand's Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday.