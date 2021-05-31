Hunger crisis looms in India amid pandemic

NEW DELHI Madam Rasheeda Jaleel lives in fear that she may not be able to feed her seven children as millions of Indian families are forced into poverty by the devastating new coronavirus wave.

The 40-year-old, her husband Abdul Jaleel, 65, a rickshaw peddler, and the children already survive on just one meal a day.

"When we are hungry and thirsty, I feel very helpless and worry, 'How am I going to survive like this?'" Madam Jaleel said as she made roti for the sole meal in their tiny New Delhi flat.

HUNGRY

"We manage with whatever my husband is able to earn. If it is not enough, I stay hungry so that I can feed my children."

India yesterday reported its lowest daily rise in new infections in 46 days at 165,553 cases during the previous 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,460.

The tally of infections now stands at 27.9 million, while the death toll has reached 325,972, Health Ministry data showed.

Experts warn that another crisis is looming, with rising levels of hunger among poor Indians already reeling from a first lockdown last year.

"It is a double crisis that the poor in the country are facing - there is the health crisis and there is also an income economic crisis," Ms Anjali Bhardwaj from the Right to Food Campaign told AFP.

"We have had a huge health crisis unfolding... and many have had to spend their life savings on trying to provide medical aid to their families."

About 230 million Indians fell into poverty - which is defined as living on less than 375 rupees (S$7) a day - in the first year of the pandemic, according to a study by Bangalore's Azim Premji University.

More than 7.3 million jobs were lost in April alone, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

That means more pain in a country where 90 per cent of the workforce is in the informal sector with no social safety net, and where millions do not qualify for emergency government rations.

"A lot of people went into poverty last year, they went into debt and... they had to cut back on food consumption," Associate Professor Amit Basole, one of the university study's authors, said.