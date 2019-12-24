Hunt for Jho Low hindered by foreign authority: Malaysia's top cop

KUALA LUMPUR: The lack of sincerity by the authorities of the country that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho is hiding in is making it hard to get him back, said Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police.

Mr Abdul Hamid Bador said his outreach to his counterpart in the country giving sanctuary to the fugitive, also known as Jho Low, has been "disappointing".

"We wrote to the foreign authority a few times and even met them, but they have not been sincere with us.

"We told them that we had information that Jho Low was in their country, but they refused to acknowledge the fact," he told a press conference after the handing-over ceremony for the Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department director's post yesterday.

Mr Hamid described the effort in seeking the cooperation from the country as akin to "clapping with one hand".

"I am extremely disappointed with their lack of cooperation.

"I don't rule out the possibility that (if they seek our cooperation), they will be accorded the same treatment," he warned.

IDENTIFY

However,Mr Hamid remained coy when asked to identify the country he was talking about.

"We have an extradition agreement with the other country, but they deny that Jho Low is even there.

"We have documents and records of his travels. We get better cooperation from other foreign agencies," he said.

Mr Hamid added that Malaysian police have also obtained intelligence that Low tried to purchase a few assets, including some in Cyprus.

"I vow to never give up in my efforts to bring him to justice.

"We will also double our efforts to seize assets and items purchased using stolen funds," he said.

Mr Hamid added that Low's case is a matter of crime and not about politics.