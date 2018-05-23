I was sent a bullet while probing 1MDB, says anti-graft chief

Malaysia's anti-graft agency chief Mohd Shukri Abdull speaking after ousted prime minister Najib Razak arrived at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

KUALA LUMPUR: The year 2015 is indelibly etched in his mind. It was the year a bullet was sent to his home.

The newly appointed Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Mohd Shukri Abdull gave an explosive account yesterday of how witnesses disappeared and officers were purged and intimidated after they tried in 2015 to charge ex-premier Najib Razak for siphoning funds from a state fund.

He was restored to the agency by Malaysia's new government following Mr Najib's election defeat on May 9.

Speaking at a press conference after Mr Najib arrived for questioning yesterday, Mr Shukri said his agency had been poised to launch a case in 2015 against Mr Najib but had been stopped in its tracks.

His former boss at the MACC, Mr Abu Kassim Mohamed, had decided to indict Mr Najib over the RM2.6 billon (S$877 million) that was found in his personal bank account.

Mr Shukri said the commission had well-founded basis to initiate an investigation into SRC International, a subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which had been accused of transferring millions of ringgit into Mr Najib's private account.

According to Mr Shukri, Mr Abu Kassim asked him whether he was ready for the consequences of indicting a sitting prime minister, which could have led to their dismissal, reported The Star.

However, on the day in July 2015 when Mr Abu Kassim was going to indict Mr Najib, then Attorney-General Abdul Gani Patail was removed from his position. The announcement came along with the reshuffling of the Cabinet. Then Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Rural and Regional Development Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal, who had also raised questions about 1MDB, were sacked.

Mr Shukri left for Washington on July 31, 2015, to consult with US authorities on 1MDB, The Star reported.Wary, he released misleading information that he was headed for Saudi Arabia, and he heard that people were waiting to arrest him in Jeddah, The Star reported. Mr Shukri felt unsafe in Washington and decided to go to New York. He eventually returned to Washington.

CRIED

It was in recounting this episode that Mr Shukri cried, saying he felt guilty when he was told that the men who were working for him had been jailed.

"I cried in front of the (Caucasians). My men and I had been accused of conspiring to topple the (Barisan Nasional) government," he said.

Mr Shukri retired in 2016 at the age of 56. During his farewell speech, he hit out at an "individual" who had alleged that he was trying to topple Mr Najib.