Icy response to topless post

Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who posted on social media a photo of himself topless in a bathtub, has drawn criticism from Malaysians, reported The Star. He has since removed the post from his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The photo showed the 25-year-old immersed in cold water therapy after a friendly football match that was held in conjunction with Hari Sukan Negara 2018 on Saturday. Some Malaysians, however, described the post as unbecoming of a minister. He is Malaysia's youngest-ever minister.