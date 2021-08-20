Image of Afghan girl lifted over airport wall captures desperation

(Left) An Afghan girl is lifted above a wall at Kabul airport and handed to a US soldier. (Right) On the streets of Kabul, images of women on storefronts are vandalised.

KABUL : From the surging crowd of people outside Kabul airport, a small girl is lifted up over the high perimeter wall and passed into the hands of an American soldier.

The moment this week, filmed and shared on social media, captures the sense of desperation among many Afghans who are fearful of the Taleban's sudden return to power.

Thousands of people have been trying to get to Kabul airport and onto military and civilian flights abroad.

CHAOTIC

But amid chaotic scenes, some have been killed or wounded, and armed Taleban members have been firing into the air to control the crowds.

American soldiers are also stationed there to prevent the airport from being overrun while evacuations of foreigners and Afghans are ongoing.

The US said on Wednesday the Taleban was reneging on pledges to allow Afghans who worked with the United States and its allies out of the country.

"We have seen reports that the Taleban, contrary to its public statements and commitments to our government, are blocking Afghans who wish to leave the country from reaching the airport," Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters.

The Taleban yesterday urged crowds of Afghans waiting outside Kabul airport to go home.

"We don't want to hurt anyone at the airport," said a Taleban official.