Incoming Republican senator Romney questions Trump’s character

Mr Mitt Romney (right) criticised Mr Donald Trump (left) for having a 'glaring shortfall' in character.

WASHINGTON Incoming Senator Mitt Romney slammed President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying he "has not risen to the mantle of the office".

Mr Romney's remarks, two days before the new Congress sits, seemed to suggest he intends to take over the role of Mr Jeff Flake, a departing senator who was a vocal critic.

US media said Mr Romney's comments suggests that he may challenge Mr Trump for the nomination in 2020.

"With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable," Mr Romney wrote in an op-ed piece in The Washington Post.

"And it is in this province where the incumbent's shortfall has been most glaring."

It is the latest twist in a hot-and-cold relationship.

Mr Romney called presidential candidate Trump a fraud in 2016. But last year he thanked Mr Trump for endorsing him as he ran for Senate in Utah.

In the op-ed, Mr Romney noted he had not supported Mr Trump as the Republican Party's nominee in 2016.

He said he was initially encouraged when Mr Trump brought in figures like Mr James Mattis as defence secretary and Mr John Kelly as chief of staff.

"But, on balance, his conduct over the past two years, particularly his actions this month, is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office," Mr Romney wrote.

"I do not intend to comment on every tweet or fault," he added. "But I will speak out against significant statements or actions that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions." - AFP