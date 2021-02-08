India: About 125 feared dead after glacier breaks, smashes into dam

Footage showing water washing away parts of the dam and everything else in its path.

NEW DELHI: As many as 125 people were missing and feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a hydroelectric dam yesterday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream.

A witness reported a wall of dust, rock and water as an avalanche roared down the Dhauli Ganga river valley located more than 500km in the state of Uttarakhand, north of New Delhi.

"It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Mr Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village said. "I felt that even we would be swept away."

Mr Om Prakash, chief secretary of Uttarakhand, said 100 to 125 people were feared dead but the actual number had not yet been confirmed.

State police chief Ashok Kumar said more than 50 people working at the dam, the Rishiganga hydroelectric project, are among those feared dead though some had been rescued.

He said the authorities had evacuated other dams to contain the water rushing in from the flooded Alakananda river.

Uttarakhand is prone to flash floods and landslides and the latest disaster prompted calls by environment groups for a review of power projects there.

India's air force was being readied to help with rescue operations while disaster-response teams were airlifted in to help with relief and rescue. Army soldiers have already been deployed and helicopters were doing reconnaissance.

"India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Footage shared by locals show the water washing away parts of the Rishiganga dam as well as whatever else was in its path.

Ms Uma Bharti, India's former water resources minister and a senior leader of Mr Modi's party, criticised the construction of a power project in the area.