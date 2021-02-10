India glacier disaster: Rescuers race to free 35 trapped in tunnel

Rescuers at the entrance of a tunnel blocked with mud and debris near the damaged Dhauliganga hydro power project in Uttarakhand. Some 197 people are still unaccounted for as the death toll from the disaster rose to 28.

LUCKNOW : Rescuers raced to free around 35 workers trapped in a tunnel, two days after the hydroelectric dam they were helping to build was swept away by a wall of water from a collapsed glacier that barrelled down a Himalayan river.

The workers were among 197 people still unaccounted for as the death toll from the disaster - which also broke apart bridges, cut off villages and scarred tracts of mountain landscape - rose to 28.

Officials said most of those still missing were shift workers at either the Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric project, where the tunnel was situated, or at Rishiganga, a smaller dam swept away in the flood.

Soldiers using bulldozers had cleared away rocks at the mouth of the 2.5km tunnel.