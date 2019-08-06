India govt strips disputed Kashmir of its special status

NEW DELHI : The Indian government yesterday revoked Kashmir's special status, stripping the significant autonomy it has enjoyed for seven decades. The move is expected to further inflame tensions in the Muslim-majority region and infuriate rival Pakistan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist party rushed through the presidential decree to scrap the disputed region's special status in the Constitution and also moved a Bill proposing the territory be divided into two regions directly ruled by New Delhi. The decree said the measure came into force "at once".

The government imposed a security lockdown and cut all telecommunications in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir in the early hours yesterday after deploying tens of thousands of troops in the past week, claiming there was a terror threat.

Kashmir has been divided between Indian and Pakistan since independence in 1947.

For three decades, the Indian-administered part of the territory has been in the grip of an insurgency that has left tens of thousands dead.